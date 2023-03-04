Avatars Saga pre-registration is now available on iOS and Android in Canada, USA, Germany, France and the United Kingdom ahead of its Q1 2023 launch date.

Avatars Saga is one of the most popular ARPG (action role-playing game) games in Asia. It has ranked as the #1 free game in the App Store in Southeast Asia, Korea and China (Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan) with over 10 million players in those regions so far. This idle ARPG offers an adventure in a mysterious world with various pets, changeable climates and diverse terrains.

Avatars Saga‘s lead game designer Jason said, “We’re excited for players in these expanded regions to experience the epic adventure in Avatars Saga. The game was inspired by oriental tales from my childhood and some adventure anime from my boyhood, and we’re happy with how well it has been received in its current regions. Our team is looking forward to seeing more players having fun and making new friends along the way.”

In this game, players will explore a large, open world with a variety of adventures. Join dragon racing in the Braod Ranch, defeat monsters in the icy region, or even encounter a mysterious panda in the unknown magical forest. The massive world map has many areas to unlock and explore, as well as a real-time changeable weather system.

To begin the adventure, players will choose which type of avatar they would like to represent: Swordsman, Warrior, Assassin, Archer, or Kungfu Master. They can then become an element-wielding hero and freely choose between fire, ice, thunder, light and darkness to assist them on their journey. As players progress through the story, complete quests and battle monsters, they will gain experience and become stronger adventurers. Each player will find their own unique path together with their weapons, buddies, lovers, and their own brave heart.

Pre-Registration Rewards:

1,000 Consecutive Draws – The moment you enter the game world, you will get 1,000 free draws to gain various rewards which will help you on your journey

– The moment you enter the game world, you will get 1,000 free draws to gain various rewards which will help you on your journey Special Super Rare Panda – You’ll receive a special super rare in-game panda pet! iPhone 14, iPad Air, PlayStation 5 Draws – Pre-registering earns you an entry into the draws for the iPhone 14, iPad Air and PlayStation 5. There are also lucky draw events in-game from which you can earn extra chances to win.

Game Features: