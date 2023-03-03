ZEE5 is all set to foray into the esports streaming with IESF Big Bang Asia Open 2023. The tournament will be streamed exclusively on the platform from 4 March to 2 April 2023.

Following the success of ILT20, ZEE5 has partnered with Big Bang Media to bring the esports tournament for the viewers free of cost.

Talking about the series, ZEE5 India chief business officer Manish Kalra said, “Being a customer first brand, we are committed to catering to consumers widespread demands. Esports is a popular genre amongst youth with a remarkable potential to grow in future, with advancements in technology and gaming infrastructure.”

Commenting on the partnership, Asia’s #1 YouTuber, leading gaming influencer and one of the owners of Big Bang Media Ajey “CarryMinati” Nagar shared, “ZEE5’s quality of content, distribution muscle and creative leadership makes it a dominant media house across geographies and will help establish the IESF Asia Open as the leading esports championship in the region and provide gamers, creators and audiences with an unmatched immersive experience.”

Here is what Hipi chief business officer GBS Bindra, said about the partnership, “We are thrilled to bring the finest moments from this exhilarating event to millions of fans, as the official short video partner for Big Bang Asia Open. Gaming enthusiasts on Hipi will have exclusive access to the exciting highlights and moments from the tournament.”

The tournament has over 80,000 participants from across 40 countries in Asia and the Middle East. The qualifiers are already underway on passport.gg and the four featured games are Clash of Clans, Real Cricket, Dota 2 and EFootball.