Witzeal has announced partnership with risk intelligence company SHIELD for real-time actionable insights into potential and emerging fraud threats. SHIELD’s technology will be incorporated into Witzeal’s Big Cash platform and its Rummy Khel app.

The Big Cash gaming platform and Rummy Khel app have introduced user-centric features such as referrals, gifting and social sharing. Both the platforms have consistently focused on building a 100 per cent safe gaming environment for its users and on minimising fraud. At times, however, the use of fake accounts could potentially enable fraudsters to exploit these features to rack up rewards and drain the platform’s resources.

Collusion across fake accounts was a concern for both – the platform and the app. This tactic could allow fraudsters to gain the upper hand over genuine players sometimes by giving them a significant advantage by enabling unfair plays and monopolising information.

Witzeal is deploying SHIELD’s Device Intelligence solution to proactively address the issue of fake accounts and prevent the loss of user trust; implementing an additional layer of security through fraud detection and taking the platform’s fraud prevention capabilities to 100 per cent. The SHIELD ID, the global standard for device identification, directly addresses the issue of fake accounts by empowering Witzeal to link fake accounts created from the same physical device. The partnership will therefore help Witzeal ensure its resources are channeled towards accelerating meaningful organic growth, as well as give its 30 million global players the assurance of fair play.

Another issue is the increasingly easy access that fraud syndicates now have to fraud tools, allowing them to swiftly execute fraud attacks from seemingly genuine user accounts. Tampered apps and app cloners, along with jailbroken or rooted devices, allow fraudsters to create and operate thousands of fake accounts with a single physical device. GPS spoofers and VPNs could be used to mask fraudsters’ location and help them evade detection. SHIELD’s Risk Indicators enable Witzeal to detect the installation and activation of all malicious tools and techniques in real time.

SHIELD’s Device Intelligence will complement Witzeal’s existing features and processes like RNG certification, collusion detection and code hardening.

Witzeal founder and CEO Ankur Singh said, “SHIELD has been a game-changer in enabling sustainable organic platform growth. Its risk intelligence helped us ensure secure and trusted experiences for our users globally, giving us confidence in achieving our mission of becoming a leading force in gaming.”

SHIELD founder and CEO Justin Lie added, “SHIELD is proud to be partnering with Witzeal, helping them bolster safeguards and build a gaming platform trusted by users across the world. By addressing fraud as a top priority, Witzeal is ensuring fair play for gamers and empowering them to express their skills without the fear of fraudsters being able to gain any unfair advantage.”

The SHIELD Trust Indicators will also supplement Witzeal’s KYC processes to verify the profiles of genuine users as well as facilitate easier withdrawals.