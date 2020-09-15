Aston Martin Is All Set To Release a $74,000 Racing Simulator For Real Life Racing Experience

Car enthusiasts, now you can vicariously derive the driving thrill without worrying about any accidents.

Aston Martin has teamed up with Curv to deliver the most immersive virtual racing experience the world has ever seen.

Aston Martin and Curv have dropped the first looks on their new creation – the AMR-C01, a racing sim which is set to revolutionise the world of virtual racing.

Gearing up to bring the the best of both design and performance, as the AMR-C01 has been designed by Aston Martin and engineered by Curv, a company led by Aston Martin works driver and simulator specialist, Darren Turner. The racing sim offers a full carbon fibre body and the seating position mirrors are similar to that of the Valkyrie.

The AMR-C01 utilises the latest technology to provide a fully immersive and luxurious driving experience for users.

“This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars,” Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, said in a statement. “It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage. I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right.”

In terms of the virtual racing experience, the makers promise that the AMR-C01 will be as close to real life racing as it gets.

“We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home,” Darren Turner, a simulator specialist with over 20 years’ experience in Formula 1 simulation and the leader of Curv, said. “Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does.”

The AMR-C01 will be priced at $74,000 and only 150 examples will be available for purchase. Bookings are currently open, and deliveries are scheduled to start in Q4 2020.