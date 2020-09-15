AMC collaborates with Steve Conrad for animated dramedy series

Steve Conrad

AMC has announced a new animated dramedy series from writer-director Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords), titled Mega City Smiths. The network has ordered an initial season of six episodes of 30 minutes each, scheduled for 2021.

Created by Conrad, Mega City Smiths is a mystery series which progresses through stop-motion animation of baby dolls portraying a grown-up cast of characters. The show is centred on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Mega City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

“Mega City Smiths is a series about our basic desire to be loved and cared for by our mothers, fathers, our few real friends and the setting we call home,” said Conrad. “We’re very pleased to have found partners at AMC whose ambition is the same as ours, which is to try and contribute to our era’s collection of remarkable TV.”

Conrad will also serve as showrunner, with Jennifer Scher, Jeff Dieter and Tom Glynn as producers. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters will serve as executive producers.

“Brilliant Creator. Iconic characters. Human, dramatic, hilarious storytelling. Unique visuals unlike anything seen on television — these are the components of a great AMC series, and they are vitally present here in Steve’s dazzling work,” said AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios president of programming Dan McDermott. “Mega City Smiths will stand out in this crowded environment and engage viewers of all ages. We can’t wait to launch it on AMC and AMC+ next year.”

AMC is experimenting with unique formats through new series, including the animated drama Pantheon, upcoming dark comedy Kevin Can F Himself, 61st Street and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.