‘Apex Legends’ season 7 is live

Apex Legends Season Seven has officially launched, and players can enjoy all of its new content now. The seventh season brings a new map, legend and mode of transport, as well as the arrival of Next Gen and Apex on Steam.

Players can be able to jump in and experience the new Olympus map and check out the newest Legend, Horizon. Horizon has a few different abilities up her sleeves, which should help set her apart from the other Legends currently available. Olympus is also quite a different type of map, even allowing players to fall off and plummet to their death thanks to its overall design as a floating city in the sky.

As usual, Apex‘s seventh season brings in another battle pass—this time with some improvements. The latest instalment will feature a streamlined progression with Stars instead of Challenge Points and an overhauled interface, complete with being able to check challenges mid-match.

A few rewards, in particular, gained the spotlight in battle pass previews. This season’s reactive skin goes to the R-99, which is returning from the care package. The Cutting Edge cosmetic is unlocked at level 100, while its dark-and-gold twin, the Revolutionary, is the final prize at level 110.

There are also a number of weapon and attachment changes. The addition of a Quickdraw’ attachment for the RE-45 and Wingman has players excited, with one Reddit user saying that it will make the guns a “might fine secondary”.

Prowler users may be somewhat hurt, as the Selective Fire Hopup is being removed to make way, but we’re sure players will love the new attachment just as much.