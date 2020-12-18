‘Among Us’ is coming to Xbox console in 2021

Among Us is heading to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2021, and will be available to play through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. They didn’t announce any more details beyond the 2021 arrival and Game Pass inclusion, but Among Us on Xbox pretty much explains itself.

HEY UH YEAH SO 💚 @XboxGamePassPC – out now!!

💚 Among Us on @Xbox consoles in 2021!! xbox, we cannot wait for you all to join us as crewmates. you can hold our hand as we go into electrical together. all info: https://t.co/1fro4e4fb0 https://t.co/fWY7fL9TPx — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 17, 2020

This version of the game can be downloaded today, although it’s different from what is available on Mobile phones.

As announced during the Game Awards, Among Us is now available to download and play on Nintendo Switch consoles.

The main difference is that unlike the mobile version, Among Us is not free to play on Switch.