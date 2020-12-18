Discovery Kids to treat ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Fukrey Boyzzz’ fans with new tele-movies during Christmas

Ahead of Christmas, to make vacation more enjoyable, Discovery Kids brings a treat to Little Singham fans as the youngest super-cop packs the punch with his newly formed super squad in the new tele-movie.

The kids broadcaster premieres Little Singham Super Squad this Sunday, 19 December 2021 at 11:30 am. The film features Little Singham’s new team mates who hail from different places across the country and have special powers which they utilise to fight evil.

Little Singham Super Squad is followed by Funtastic Fukrey, a fantasy adventure with a Fukrey-twist and Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan on 25 December at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, featuring Choocha who transforms into a gentle-giant after wishing the same from a shooting star leading to hilarious situations.

Speaking about the tele-movies, Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh told Animation Xpress, “Our tele-movies have been extremely successful receiving amazing ratings and feedback from kids and parents alike. Our Kaal Ka Badla featuring Little Singham and his famous villain, has been a blockbuster in the kids genre. At a time when kids and families don’t have the opportunity to go out, we aim to provide them unlimited and meaningful entertainment in a manner which allows them to enjoy both – their childhood and the festival season the way they normally would have. Our thrilling new blockbusters and new episodes of kids favourite characters, Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz have been lined up to engage them from the comfort of their homes which for sure are going to be a delightful treat not just for the kids but also for the parents who want this festival to be great family affair.”

Discovery Kids further aims to keep children engaged with its initiative The Superhero Academy, launched during pandemic, aimed at celebrating the superpower of kids who in their own innocent and courageous way help their family, their community. The successful initiative aims to recognise the little efforts children put in at home to give their family a helping hand and keep the spirits alive during the tough times of COVID.

Singh added, “Through this initiative of Superhero Academy, we could reach out to countless numbers of kids and the response has been overwhelming, with the kids outpouring their creative juices. Their responses induced hope and faith while almost everybody is still coping with the pandemic. This initiative and the TV films featuring Little Singham and other characters induce positive vibes among kids.”