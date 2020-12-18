Sony removed ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from PlayStation store post bug backlash

Sony has removed CD Projekt SA’s Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and is offering full refunds, taking unusual steps to appease customers furious about bugs plaguing one of the year’s most highly anticipated gaming blockbusters.

Users on previous generation consoles have been particularly hit very badly, with gamers on PS4, Xbox One and even the One S console facing several issues. Taking note of the matter, Sony has now taken things into its own hands and announced that players on PS4 and PS5 who have already bought the game can now choose to request a refund of the game if they like. In fact, the situation has gotten so bad that Sony Interactive Entertainment has even announced that it is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store until further notice.

Cyberpunk features Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as an in-game character and has used the actor as its most visible ambassador in the buildup to its release. Cyberpunk’s developers faced intense public pressure to get the game out this year, rising to the level of death threats, as a senior game designer Andrzej Zawadzki tweeted in October. Six-day work weeks became the norm in the final months leading up to the eventual release, breaking with previous pledges from CD Projekt leaders that the company would avoid imposing a so-called crunch to hurry a game into existence through overtime.

The company has said it’s continuing work to rectify the issues players are encountering in Cyberpunk 2077.