AMD releases a new ‘Fortnite’ map AMD Battle Arena

AMD has released a new Fortnite Creative Islands multiplayer map, the AMD Battle Arena.
Working closely with Fortnite Creative Island modder MAKAMAKES, AMD built AMD Battle Arena provides three game modes – Boxfight, Capture the Flag and Free-For-All .
AMD Battle Arena hub can be accessed via code: 8651-9841-1639, which will give access to each mode with matchmaking enabled. Individual map keys will be displayed in the hub for gamers to setup private matches:
- Boxfight Rules:
- Last gamer standing wins.
- Eliminate all other gamers to win.
- Four minutes per round, five rounds total.
- Capture the Flag Rules:
- Capture the enemy flag and bring it back to your base to win.
- Only one life per round.
- Five minutes per round, three rounds total.
- Free for All Rules:
- First gamer to 30 eliminations, wins.
- Unlimited respawns.
- Weapons spawn randomly across the map.
AMD also teamed up with MAINGEAR to give AMD Battle Arena Fortnite gamers a chance to win a high-performance powerhouse MAINGEAR Turbo gaming PC, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. Turbo also brings the performance and cooling of a full-sized desktop to a compact, small form factor design—without compromise.