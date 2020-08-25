AMD releases a new ‘Fortnite’ map AMD Battle Arena

AMD has released a new Fortnite Creative Islands multiplayer map, the AMD Battle Arena.

Working closely with Fortnite Creative Island modder MAKAMAKES, AMD built AMD Battle Arena provides three game modes – Boxfight, Capture the Flag and Free-For-All .

AMD Battle Arena hub can be accessed via code: 8651-9841-1639, which will give access to each mode with matchmaking enabled. Individual map keys will be displayed in the hub for gamers to setup private matches:

Boxfight Rules: Last gamer standing wins. Eliminate all other gamers to win. Four minutes per round, five rounds total.

Capture the Flag Rules: Capture the enemy flag and bring it back to your base to win. Only one life per round. Five minutes per round, three rounds total.

Free for All Rules: First gamer to 30 eliminations, wins. Unlimited respawns. Weapons spawn randomly across the map.



AMD also teamed up with MAINGEAR to give AMD Battle Arena Fortnite gamers a chance to win a high-performance powerhouse MAINGEAR Turbo gaming PC, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. Turbo also brings the performance and cooling of a full-sized desktop to a compact, small form factor design—without compromise.