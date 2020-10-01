Along with six other streamers, Mortal has been nominated for the ‘Esports Mobile Player of the Year’ award

This year India’s most popular PUBG MOBILE player/streamer, SouL Mortal has become the first Indian to be nominated for the Esports Awards. Naman Mathur aka Mortal has been nominated in the ‘Streamer of the Year’ category at Esports Awards 2020 along with some of the most popular streamers from around the world.

The Esports Awards has announced a new category of Awards: Pro and On-Air Talent, dedicated to Esports professionals, casters, analysts, cosplayers, and gaming organisations from around the world.

Mortal has been nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year award’. He was recently nominated for the ‘Streamer of the Year’ award as well. The ‘Esports Mobile Player of the Year’ nominations also feature players like Luke Ferg aka IFERG, who plays Call of Duty Mobile. Bruno Goes aka NOBRU from Brazil, who plays Garena Free Fire, has also been nominated for the award.

Owner and in-game leader (IGL) of Team SouL, Mortal, known for his tactical acumen, led his team to a first-place finish in PUBG MOBILE India Series 2019 (PMIS) and PUBG MOBILE Club Open: India Split 2019 (PMCO). While the original members of the team – Ronak and Owais – have since left, Mortal continues to serve as the leader of the esports team