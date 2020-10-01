Toonz Media Group to bring STEM-focused toy brand, GoldieBlox, on screen

Toonz Media Group (TMG) is all set to bring alive on the screen GoldieBlox, a STEM-focused toy brand that achieved sensational success in the US for breaking gender stereotypes in toys. Today, GoldieBlox and Toonz announced a multi-year joint venture to develop a kids and family animation slate that includes GoldieBlox’s iconic characters, Goldie & Friends, and a number of new series to be co-developed. Each of the animated series and special features will use storytelling techniques fueled by STEM (Science Technology Engineering & Mathematics).

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar said that the studio is looking forward to partnering with GoldieBlox: “Children really are our future, and the toys and materials that children are exposed to in their childhood are crucial to their development. Toonz is excited to partner with GoldieBlox so that we can combine STEM with stories in order to deliver messages on learning and discovering to young girls.”

An award-winning children’s brand, GoldieBlox inspires kids, especially girls, to take up science and tech by using their toys to teach basic engineering principles, develop motor and spatial skills, and build interest and confidence in STEM fields. The collaboration with Toonz marks GoldieBlox’s first production deal off the company’s owned and operated platforms, and their first foray into the world of animation.

GoldieBlox founder and CEO Debbie Sterling, herself a Stanford engineering graduate, is excited to expand the company’s content slate and bring STEM stories to life via animation: “Animation is wildly popular with kids and an area that we are excited to get involved in. Partnering with Toonz on this joint venture gives us the bandwidth to develop IP that has a global footprint, reaching children around the world.”

Melissa Schneider, who architectured the slate strategy with Toonz, commented, “We’re thrilled to enter this partnership with Toonz. They are a world-class animation studio, and this new content fund gives us exciting momentum to partner with top-tier creative talent to tell new stories.”

The five-year multi-property development slate will consist of animated IP for licensing to international and US SVOD and OTT players and based on both the GoldieBlox IP, as well as new, jointly developed IP. Working hand-in-hand from IP development to production, Toonz and GoldieBlox will also jointly work together to find US and global distribution partners for the joint content properties.