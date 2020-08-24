Ace2Three re-branded as A23

Ace2Three has been re-branded as A23.



The online rummy platform will sport new design and user experience coupled with new features that will make the rummy player enjoy a contemporary feel of the game. A23 online rummy platform also has a new user interface (UI) and graphics that will keep players engaged to rummy.

Speaking on the launch of A23, Head Digital Works CEO Deepak Gullapalli, said: “Ever since A23’s launch 15 years ago, the brand has been a pioneer in innovation and setting trends for the entire gaming industry. The platform has consistently delivered the best-in-class online rummy experience and has grown exponentially with a registered user base of over 16 million. After several years of our competition following suit in terms of the changes we made to the game and ecosystem, we felt it was time to give our ardent gamers a more contemporary feel of the game. With a new identity, design and user experience, and some exciting new features, A23 not only improves the convenience of the user, but accelerates the excitement of all rummy enthusiasts while playing the game.”

What’s New in A23?

As opposed to the earlier version, the re-designed platform has newly added features like turbo tables and sit n go formats.

‘ Turbo tables’ feature enables users to enjoy a faster gameplay with lesser waiting time in between opponents’ hands

feature enables users to enjoy a faster gameplay with lesser waiting time in between opponents’ hands ‘Sit n Go’ feature allows a player to play multiple tables consecutively by switching tables after playing his/her hand. A player can also block a seat on the six player table and leave until the table is full and the game starts while the player continues to play on other tables.

Also in another move, ‘A23’ also feature private tables that allow gamers to play with friends and family members. Players can stay connected with their favourite game of rummy and test their rummy skills anywhere, anytime on the internet and mobile devices. Their objective is to give players more play time at their own comfort without missing out on the fun elements while playing with friends and family.

A23 has also introduced technology upgrades improving the security of the platform targeting improvement of player safety for the games.Features such as self-exclusion allow users to enable themselves to cool off from the platform on their own for a period of time that they choose. The platform also has an easy access limit-setting feature that lets users reduce their purchase limits on the platform.