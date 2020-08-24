Spotify is the audio-streaming partner for ‘League of Legends’ esports global events

Spotify and Riot Games, the video game developer behind League of Legends, are joining forces for a first-of-its-kind multi-year partnership. Spotify is also now the official—and exclusive—audio-streaming partner for League of Legends esports global events.

Riot Games head of global esports partnerships Naz Aletaha says, “Music and audio are an intrinsic part of our sport and game, so we are thrilled to partner with Spotify to provide our fans with another platform where they can enjoy the ultimate manifestation of League of Legends. As a disrupter in their space similar to Riot Games, Spotify allows us to collectively challenge the limits of possibility as we blend sports, technology, entertainment, and music to create iconic experiences and content that inspire generations.”

The official League of Legends soundtracks racks up over 4.8 million Spotify listeners per month—a sizable number of both gamers and Spotify users. That’s why Spotify and Riot Games entered a multiyear partnership.

Spotify global head of consumer and product marketing June Sauvaget, says, “Our partnership with Riot Games will create a first-of-its-kind audio universe for the millions of Spotify and League of Legends fans across the globe. As the exclusive—and first ever—global audio service partner for League of Legends, we plan to create a world-class audio-streaming experience for our users, making discovering both music and podcasts easier than ever before.”

Official League of Legends Esports hub

Music is an important part of the League of Legends world, and they have taken a step further by creating a hub. This will include music, podcasts, and playlists inspired by the gaming community, including the official League of Legends and Road to Worlds 2020 playlists.

Exclusive and original podcasts

Spotify and Riot Games are working to create and launch several new League of Legends podcasts. Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds, a nine-episode series leading up to the 10th League of Legends World Championship this fall, will be the first. Listeners will be able to hear about the top players and anthems through game highlights, recorded interviews, game sound effects, and new interviews with key players.

Spotify will also provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Worlds Anthem through the Worlds Anthem Takeover on Spotify. This song was released alongside a bespoke music video and was performed during the opening ceremony of the World Championship Finals. In previous years, Riot Games has worked with artists including Imagine Dragons, The Glitch Mob, and Against the Current.