The online poker tournament, India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) 2020, has commenced with a total GTD of 76 lakhs on the opening day. Spartan Poker will be awarding a ‘crown’ to the most skillful poker player with Rs. 25 crores prize pool.

The 18K pure gold crown is studded with VVS-VS diamonds and other gemstones. The best poker player who wins the main event will be entitled to the IOPC 2020 champion and be rewarded with a majestic crown.

Speaking on the occasion, the Spartan Poker co-founder and MD Amin Rozani, said, “We are pleased to commence the second series of India Online Poker Champion 2020 with highest GTD till date. In these unprecedented and challenging times, we are dedicated to inspiring pioneering players who are looking for a platform to forge ahead with their brilliant skills and tactics in the game of poker. We are confident that crowning the most skillful poker player will trigger players to be at their best and to have a great time playing on Spartan Poker.”

It is the time for highly intellectual poker players to play strategically and tactically to win an array of tournaments.