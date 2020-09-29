10 game releases to look out for in October 2020

As the month of October is around the corner, here are our pick of game releases that will see the light of day in October 2020:

Let’s Sing Queen (2 October): Let’s Sing Queen is the latest entry in the karaoke franchise from Koch Media and Voxler. Most Let’s Sing games either give you a selection of chart-topping party favorites or drill down into a specific genre, but Let’s Sing Queen skips all the pretense and goes straight to what everybody really wants: the Freddie Mercury impersonations.The game spans 30 of Queen’s greatest hits. Warm up your vocal chords and pick your song, either alone or with friends. Don’t have a USB microphone at hand? No problem, turn your smartphone into a mic with the Let’s Sing Microphone-App and start singing your heart out

Platforms: PS4, XBOX, Switch

Star Wars: Squadrons (2 October): Star Wars: Squadrons is an upcoming space combat game set in the Star Wars universe developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. Players take control of ships from the Galactic Empire and the New Republic navy. In these ships, they can utilise the movement of power between the ship’s functions of weaponry, shields and engines to defeat their opponents in combat. Ships from the Galactic Empire do not have shields, resulting in other additions to their class in pursuit of giving players of both teams equal opportunities. As players earn more experience, they can unlock new weapons, shields, upgrades and various cosmetic items for the pilot and their ship.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX

Baldur’s Gate III (6 October): Baldur’s Gate III is an upcoming role-playing video game that is being developed and published by Larian Studios. Players will be able to create one or more characters and form a party along with computer-generated characters to explore the game’s story. Optionally, players will be able to take one of their characters and team up online with other players to form a party. It was announced during the PAX East 2020 event that, unlike the previous Baldur’s Gate games, Baldur’s Gate III combat would be turn-based, similar to Larian’s earlier games Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin II.

Platforms: PC, Stadia

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (6 October): Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix is an upcoming racing video game in development by Bamtang Games and to be published by GameMill Entertainment in North America and Maximum Games in Europe. The game will feature a selection of 30 playable characters, consisting of real-life actress JoJo Siwa, and characters from 12 different Nicktoons: SpongeBob SquarePants, CatDog, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Rugrats, Danny Phantom, Hey Arnold!, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Invader Zim, and Rocko’s Modern Life. 28 courses, some remastered from its predecessor, and 2 arenas based on different locations from the shows will be included in the game. There will also be 70 bonus characters so players can assemble their “ultimate pit crew.

Platforms: PS4, XBO, Switch

FIFA 21 (9 October): FIFA 21 is an upcoming football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series. It is the 28th installment in the FIFA series. Ultimate Team features 100 icon players, including 11 new names. Eric Cantona, Petr Čech, Ashley Cole, Samuel Eto’o, Philipp Lahm, Ferenc Puskás, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Davor Šuker, Fernando Torres, Nemanja Vidić, and Xavi all feature as icons for the first time. Jens Lehmann will not be an icon in FUT 21. Ultimate Team will see the addition of a co-op gameplay feature in the form of Division Rivals, Squad Battles and Friendlies with a friend online to unlock objectives and rewards.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (13 October): Remothered: Broken Porcelain is a survival horror video game created, written and directed by the Italian video game artist and director Chris Darril, developed by Italian studio Stormind Games and published by Darril Arts in collaboration with Modus Games by Maximum Games. After her expulsion from the Flemmington Girls’ Institute, an all-girls boarding school, the rebellious Jen suffers an injury attempting to escape from the Ashmann Inn, where she was sent to serve as one of its maids. Together with her new friend and fellow maid, a timid violinist named Linn, Jen slowly becomes aware of the manor’s unsettling history. As the two girls begin to observe strange occurrences involving the inn’s residents, a haunting figure lurking within the halls, and an ominous presence from inside the hotel, the duo must escape from their prison with the truth… and their lives.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

Cake Bash (15 October): Cake Bash is a four-player party game from Coatsink in partnership with High Tea Frog to bring their first independent game to multiple platforms. In the game you fight to become the tastiest cake. Cover yourself in chocolate, jelly beans and all manner of sugar-studded goodies to become the tastiest cake, but watch out – your rivals will do anything to stop you, whether it’s by clouting you with a spork, knocking you into pigeon poop, or covering you in all manner of gunk.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia

Supermarket Shriek (23 October): It is a unique (shopping) kart racer game as the characters traverse precarious obstacles and complete deadly challenges inside a range of shops, boutiques and supermarkets. Set in a near future dystopian alternate reality universe world (probably), our heroes must go on a journey to discover something deep within themselves and ultimately save save SAVE! On 3 for 2 items in the canned food isle, while stocks last Propel our heroes using their wild, incomprehensible screams! Embark on this adventure solo or enlist the help of a friend for a co-op experience like no other.

Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch

Ghostrunner (27 October): Ghostrunner is an upcoming cyberpunk action video game developed by Polish development studio One More Level and co-published by All in! Games and 505 Games. Ghostrunner is set in the future, after a global cataclysm. A city in a giant tower is the last bastion of humanity. Implants determine membership in various castes that divide the community. Violence and poverty lead to a rebellion. Players assume the role of a hero who, uniquely, can fight both in the physical world and in cyberspace. The aim is to ascend the tower and defeat its ruler, the Keymaster. The game’s core mechanic is one-hit-one-kill, which means that one attack is enough to kill an enemy or the hero.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

Watch Dogs: Legion (29 October): Watch Dogs: Legion is an upcoming action-adventure game, developed by Ubisoft Toronto and published by Ubisoft. It is the third instalment in the Watch Dogs series, and the sequel to Watch Dogs 2. The game is set within an open world, fictionalised representation of London, and will feature the ability to control multiple characters that can be recruited across the game’s setting and who can be permanently lost during the course of a playthrough providing a more dynamic influence on the game’s narrative. The game will also feature a cooperative multiplayer that will allow up to four players to work together. The player will have the ability to navigate the city either by foot (utilising parkour moves), using a variety of different vehicles, or fast-travelling via the city’s underground stations. Missions can be freely undertaken at any time, allowing players to partake in any side-activities they wish to perform, or search the city for any hidden secrets.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia