Honey-Bunny join hands with Kapil Sharma for rib-tickling minisodes

To deliver a laughter riot to its audiences this festive season, Sony YAY! is bringing the comedy king of Hindi television entertainment, Kapil Sharma to the ‘Jholmaal’ gang.

Considering the endearing bond kids share with Honey and Bunny and massive fandom of Sharma, the kids channel has announced its brand-new offering, The Honey Bunny Show with Kapil Sharma.

Slated to release on 12 October, the dynamic trio will present a never-seen-before onscreen camaraderie for their young fans in a series of minisodes. The hilarious sketches have been co-created with Kapil where he dons various comic avatars be it as a doctor, umpire or even the broker on the moon, as the trio try to outwit each other with their quirky wisecracks and zestful quips.

Commenting on this initiative, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre! business head Leena Lele Dutta said, “Honey-Bunny have successfully made a special space for themselves. Today, they have an entire ecosystem of their own, right from mobile games, AR filter, short format content on digital platforms to telemovies. We are excited to announce that we have further extended their universe and collaborated with Kapil Sharma to present a unique line-up for the young fans of Honey Bunny. I am sure that the audience will thoroughly enjoy this unique combination.”

The feline duo from Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal, has gained tremendous popularity amongst young ones across the country with their rib-tickling goofiness and exciting adventures. This goes to place the show as the flag bearer of the channel with a colossal 24 hours of fresh content. Adding to that, Honey Bunny led snackable content like Lapet teh raho and muppet tales are a big hit on the Sony YAY!’s YouTube channel. The recently launched mobile games – Honey Bunny ka Jetpack and The crazy chase game have already garnered millions of downloads on Google Play Store. The feline characters have also found their way to retail shelves in the form of apparels, stickers and stationary through strong licensing partnerships and an expanse of alliances with brands such as Gelato, PVR, Hyatt and more.

Sharma mentioned, “I believe animation is for every age group, I loved watching my favourite toons in animated shows while growing up. The opportunity to collaborate with the goofy feline duo, Honey Bunny gave me the chance to revisit those memories. This also gives me the chance to reach out to kids, who have always held a special place in my heart. I am very excited for this absolute dangal of comedy with Honey and Bunny and together hope to win everybody’s hearts. I thank Sony YAY! for this wonderful opportunity and I hope the audiences have as much fun watching the show as much as we had making it!”

With the promise of fun, friendship and more, Honey and Bunny alongside Sharma are all set to create the ultimate humorous experience on the small screen. The channel plans to bolster its festive offerings with an exciting programming line-up with the launch of six brand new movies and exciting fresh episodes.