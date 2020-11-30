10 game releases to look out for in December 2020

As the month of December is around the corner, here are our pick of game releases that will see the light of day in December 2020:

Chronos: Before the Ashes (1December): Chronos: Before the Ashes is an atmospheric RPG that chronicles a hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil. A player will grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll – each time your hero dies, they lose a year of their life!

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (8December): Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 comes with six game modes. Players can play this competitive puzzle game solo or against two to four players. It comes with the new Skill Battle that brings character skills and Item Cards. The game also features a new story adventure that is filled with vibrant characters.

Platform: PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch

Immortals Fenyx Rising (3December ) Immortals Fenyx Rising is an upcoming action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. At the beginning of the game, players can customise the gender, the voice and the appearances of Fenyx using Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair. At any point in the game, they can return to the beauty chair and customise Fenyx. The game is set in a large open world, consisting of seven distinct regions inspired by the Greek gods. The player character is accompanied by a companion bird named Phosphor, which can identify locations of interest in the map. Fenyx can traverse the world quickly through climbing cliffs, riding on a mount, and flying using the wings of Daedalus. The full open world will be accessible from the start of the game. As players explore the world, they would encounter rifts which would teleport them to the Vaults of Tartaros, which are a series of platforming challenges that require players to utilize both Fenyx’s combat and traversal abilities. Players can also complete various side-objectives and optional puzzles

Platform[PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia]

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (3December ) Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is a Horrorpunk Action RPG filled with Lovecraftian horrors and Cronenbergian gore, making it the most gruesome take on the isometric Souls-like genre yet! Morbid: The Seven Acolytes. 2020. Experience epic bosses and a multitude of bloodthirsty encounters as you build your character. Challenging foes, mini-bosses, and memorable large-scale boss fights with fully orchestrated music, are central to the world of Morbid. To overcome these obstacles you must master the combat, as well as improve your character and gear through a wealth of elements such as Quests, Perks, Runes, Upgrades, and Looting.

Platform PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (4 December ) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Ageis a role-playing video game developed and published by Square Enix. An entry in the long-running Dragon Quest video game series, continues the gameplay of previous games in the series, in which players explore worlds and fight against various monsters, including the ability to explore high areas. The Nintendo 3DS version features a different style to the other versions, showcasing 3D graphics on the top screen and 16-bit styled sprites on the bottom screen. Before entering battle, players can also toggle between the 3D and 2D graphical styles at any time. Like with Dragon Quest IX, on land the game’s battle system features no random encounters and shows all enemies on the overworld. The battle system also adds a free-form camera option inspired by the MMORPG Dragon Quest X that allows players to move around the enclosed battlefield, although it is purely visual and provides no other benefits to gameplay

Platform PC, PS4, XBO

Destiny 2 (8 December) Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. Similar to its predecessor, Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter game that incorporates role-playing and massively multiplayer online game (MMO) elements. The original Destiny includes on-the-fly matchmaking that allowed players to communicate only with other players with whom they were “matched” by the game. To communicate with other players in the game world, players had to use their respective console’s messaging system. Destiny 2 features a more optimal way of matchmaking called “Guided Games”, which allows players to search for clans who may need additional players for activities, such as strikes or raids. Like the original, activities in Destiny 2 are divided among player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) game types. Platform PS5, XSX

Cyberpunk 2077 (10 December): Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. Cyberpunk 2077 is played in a first-person perspective as V, a mercenary whose voice, face, hairstyles, body type and modifications, background, and clothing are customisable. Stat categories—Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool—are influenced by the character classes that players assume, which are NetRunner (hacking), Techie (machinery), and Solo (combat). V must consult a “ripperdoc” to upgrade and purchase cyberware implants; black markets offer military-grade abilitiesThe rarity of any given equipment is shown by a coloured tier system. V can take cover, aim, run, jump, double jump, and slide. Melee strikes can be dealt with close-combat weapons.There are three types of ranged weapons, all of which can be customised and modified—Power (standard), Tech (which penetrate walls and enemies), and Smart (with homing bullets). Ranged weapons are equipped to ricochet bullets in a target’s direction and slow them down in bullet time. Four types of damage can be inflicted and resisted—Physical, Thermal, EMP, and Chemical. Weapon use increases accuracy and reloading speed, which are manifested in character animations. Gunsmiths repair and upgrade weapons. The game can be completed without killing anyone, with non-lethal options for weapons and cyberware.

Platform PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist (15 December ): The Cayo Perico Heist DLC is shaping up to be a massive update to GTA Online. Rockstar Games, ahead of the announcement, made it clear that this would be a significant update, going so far as to call it the “biggest ever update” for the game. The newest location in the game, Cayo Perico, an island which has essentially been turned into a drug lord’s private compound, will serve as the location for the newest heist in-game.

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Override 2: Super Mech League(22 December): Override 2: Super Mech League. The gigantic robot brawler is Mech-ing a super-charged comeback in Override 2: Super Mech League! Seven years after the Xenotypes that invaded Earth have been eradicated, the giant mechs that were once the planet’s defenders are now their entertainers in global mech battle leagues. As a new pilot of these repurposed weapons of war, climb the ranks and represent your Club with a tuned-up roster of returning and new mechs, each with their own unique abilities, moves, and super-charged attacks. Override 2: Super Mech League is playable both in single player and multiplayer campaigns for up to 4 players locally and online in stages set all over the world. Start as a new pilot and propel yourself through the ranks in a deep and robust Career Mode. Join Mech Leagues and earn reputation by competing in Arenas located across the globe. Duke it out with a tuned-up roster of returning robots and new mechs across various versus and co-op game modes of up to 4 players online and locally. Defeat your opponents using an arsenal of unique moves including super-charged ranged attacks, metal-busting combos, or an arena-shattering ultimate attack! Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch

FIFA 21 (4December): FIFA 21 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series. It is the 28th installment in the FIFA series and have various features. Ultimate Team features 100 icon players, including 11 new names. Eric Cantona, Petr Čech, Ashley Cole, Samuel Eto’o, Philipp Lahm, Ferenc Puskás, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Davor Šuker, Fernando Torres, Nemanja Vidić, and Xavi all feature as icons for the first time. Jens Lehmann will not be an icon in FUT 21. Career Mode will see new additions following years of criticism from the community – mainly to the manager mode. New additions include; a revamped interactive match simulation mode, which allows players to instantly jump in and out of matches in addition to changing game plans in real time. Volta Football was introduced in FIFA 20, and it will be a part of FIFA 21 as well. According to producers, Volta 21 will have gameplay improvements and will see new playing modes such as The Debut, the sequel to last year’s story mode, featuring Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Kaká and Frank Lampard. Volta Squads, an online mode where people can play with friends. and Feature Battles mode. There will also be five new locations (Sao Paulo, Paris, Sydney, Dubai and Milan) with the addition of the VOLTA Stadium. Platform: PS5, XSX