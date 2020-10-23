Prabhas posts Radhe Shyam motion poster on his birthday

Prabhas, on his 41st birthday, took to social media to reveal the motion poster of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam.

Marking his 41st birthday today (October 23), fans got treated to the poster of the upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The makers of Radhe Shyam had recently released the character looks of Pooje Hegde and Prabhas.

Now, on Prabhas’s birthday, Radhe Shyam team has released a rather creative motion poster, creating a buzz on social media.

The video opens in the middle of a forest with nothing but a single train track. The audience are then introduced to couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments and are finally given a final glimpse of the lead characters – Vikramaditya (Prabhas) and Prerana (Pooja Hegde).

National Film Awards winner, VFX supervisor RC Kamalakannan (Baahubali 2, Saaho) will be working on this movie.

Prabhas took to Instagram to release the motion poster of the film. He wrote, “Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam #BeatsOfRadheShyam (sic).

The hashtag #BeatsOfRadheShyam has been trending on the internet since morning.

Radhe Shyam is set to be an epic love story set against the backdrop of Europe. The film stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in important roles and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been in the works for almost two years now. The makers were planning to complete the film in April. However, due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was put on hold. The cast and crew of the film recently boarded the flight to Italy to finish the rest of the film post the lockdown.

Prabhas had also announced a new 3D film titled Adipurush in which he will play Lord Ram.