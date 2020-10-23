Ant Esports launches ICE Series Mid Tower Chassis for gamers in India

Ant Esports has announced the launch of its new range of Mid Tower Chassis, the ICE-130AG and ICE-120AG in India. These products are designed and brought to India to expand its range of products. With the launch of ICE-130AG and ICE 120AG, the company aims to offer a balance of features and good performance at a competitive price point and geared their design philosophy towards hardcore gaming experience.

Ant Esports Mid tower computer cases are high-performance gaming cabinets that comes with an RGB strip on the front panel along with an LED control button. These gaming cabinets are known for its black matte finish and advanced heat dissipation system. In addition, these products come with cable management support/separate zone for power supply and other components, complemented with transparent acrylic side panels.

The design of the ICE-130AG and ICE-120AG is based on the existing ICE series chassis and forms its basis. The black coated interior offers a contrast and aims for a long, rust-free life. The transparent acrylic side panel offers gamers an opportunity to show their creative side. There is enough space to cram in a long graphics card, and a big CPU cooler that can nestle easily.

The Ant Esports ICE-130AG and ICE-120AG Cabinets offers space for your system to grow as you upgrade. It has room for upto two HDDs/SSDs and seven PCI Slots. It supports up to eight 120mm fans, including two special slots for fans on PSU shroud. Cutouts for routing cables reduce clutter and improve ventilation leading to a cool running system.

These new ICE series Mid Tower Chassisare are exclusively available at Rs 2,999 only at Amazon store.

As Diwali and New Year is round the corner, the company is also offering early bird offers and heavy discounts on the gaming product range during Great Indian Festival sale that started from 16 October 2020.