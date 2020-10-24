Atari’s new console Atari VCS targets Crypto enthusiasts

With Microsoft all set to launch Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S along with Sony’s PlayStation 5, Atari has come up with Atari VCS. The Atari VCS is a new version of the original Atari VCS with access to over 100 games and is expected to ship from November.

The Atari VCS will come with a twist – a way for gamers to spend a cryptocurrency while they play. It will also have internet connectivity and will let consumers buy products using Atari Tokens, which will go on sale in late October.

“We have a brand, we have a following — we think we are going to get some attention in any case,” said Atari CEO Frederic Chesnais to Bloomberg.

On 29 October, Bitcoin.com Exchange will start selling $1 million worth of Atari Tokens for 25 cents apiece to retail investors outside of the U.S. The tokens will be used for in-game purchases and for partner games, as well as eventually in the broader gaming ecosystem if Atari’s effort to create a standard currency for the industry bears fruit. The company is also working on a gaming stablecoin, which won’t be as volatile as most tokens. But it isn’t close to launch, said Chesnais, who led Atari out of its 2013 bankruptcy.

The Atari website describes the Atari VCS as, “a completely modern gaming and video computer system, blending the best of consoles and PCs to delight a whole new generation of gamers and creators.”

The Atarti VCS will feature USB 3.0, HDMI, WiFi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen processor featuring Radeon Graphics Technologyand 4K HDR video streaming. One can unlock PC Mode with any USB drive.

The Atari VCS 800 all-in-bundle includes the Atari VCS 800 System, Classic Joystick, and Modern Controller and is available in three colour variants. One can pre-order it at $389.99.