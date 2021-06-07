Issa Rae joins ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel to voice Spider-Woman

Issa Rae is officially joining the voice cast of the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Rae joins returning voice actors Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy). Rae’s name is the first new performer to be attached to the sequel.

According to THR, Rae may voice Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

Rae shared the news in her Instagram stories, writing in one post: “The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream comes true.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse holds various awards to its credit including Academy Award, Golden Globe Awards and Annie awards. The film grossed over $375 million worldwide against a $90 million budget.

Rae holds various projects in the pipeline, currently filming the fifth and final season of Insecure, the series she co-created and which has garnered three Emmy nominations, including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. She also has a second season of Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which she is also executive producing.

The sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. One of the directors of the first movie, Peter Ramsey, is returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood. Phil Lord, Chris Miller and David Callaham penned the screenplay; Lord and Miller are the producers, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Christina Steinberg, and Alonzo Ruvalcaba.

The sequel has a release date of 7 October 2022.