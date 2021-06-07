Andy Muschietti shares BTS image of ‘The Flash’, teasing Michael Keaton’s Bloody Batman Suit

Director Andy Muschietti has recently shared a new caption free image teasing the Batman suit covered with blood, depicting the return of Michael Keaton to play Batman alongside Ezra Miller in Warner Bros. upcoming feature The Flash.

It is the first visual confirmation that reveals the return of the Dark Knight in the 12th film in the DC Extended Universe.

The addition of blood to the classic yellow logo indicates the retention of Zack Snyder’s style from his run of DCEU films, and it can also be a reference to the popular Flashpoint storyline, in which Barry Allen goes back in time to prevent the death of his mother.

The Flash will be Keaton’s first time returning to the role since 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton’s new suit is that it looks a lot closer to the one he wore in Batman Returns than the 1989 Batman film. The suit seems to be going for the more angular, armor-plated look from Burton’s sequel than the sculpted design of the first movie.

Meanwhile, Miller has portrayed Barry Allen / The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and both iterations of the Justice League.

Miller will star alongside Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson and produced by DC Films, The Disco Factory, and Double Dream, and set for distribution by Warner Bros. It will be executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.

The Flash is set to be released on 4 November 2022.