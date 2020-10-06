Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ reaches $300 million mark worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial, Tenet, has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, Variety reports. Though it appears and sounds great on papers, unfortunately the espionage thriller is struggling.

The John David Washington starring film was made on a budget of around $200 million (excluding marketing and promotion costs) and still has a long way ahead to break even the amount. Additionally, Tenet has failed to earn $50 million in its domestic (North American) market, owing to the pandemic led effect on closing of theaters across the country and the globe.

The film involves a concept called inversion, which both Nolan and the actors have made clear is not time-travel. In fact, it is a sort of communication with the future. Washington’s lead character called The Protagonist is tasked with saving the world from World War III, and it is not Armageddon the world is facing, the promos say, but something worse – follows the synopsis.

Tenet has received mostly positive reviews, earning 71 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. A critical review goes, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.” Tenet also stars Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine.