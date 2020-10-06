Developer Starbreeze confirms ‘Payday 3’ is in production again

After a rocky few years for developer Starbreeze, Payday 3 is in development again.

The developer revealed some details about the long-awaited sequel to 2013’s Payday 2 on the franchise’s official Twitter account, stating that the game is currently still in the “design phase”. However, Starbreeze added that the development has moved from the Diesel game engine, which the first two instalments used, to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

The tweet is the first update fans have received since October 2019, when the Starbreeze noted in a corporate report that the game is expected to be released sometime in 2022 to 2023.