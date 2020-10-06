Developer Starbreeze confirms ‘Payday 3’ is in production again

After a rocky few years for developer Starbreeze, Payday 3 is in development again.
The developer revealed some details about the long-awaited sequel to 2013’s Payday 2 on the franchise’s official Twitter account, stating that the game is currently still in the “design phase”. However, Starbreeze added that the development has moved from the Diesel game engine, which the first two instalments used, to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.
ACCESS: PAYDAY TWITTER MAN
MEMBER COUNT: 100,000
REQUEST RECEIVED, ACCESSING CRIMENET…
CONNECTING…
ONLINE.
TIME: 13:37
STATUS PAYDAY 3
☑️CONFIRMED
☑️DESIGN PHASE
☑️RELEASE DATE TBA
☑️UNREAL ENGINE pic.twitter.com/fqnWYEaCSg
— PAYDAY 2 💰 (@PAYDAYGame) October 3, 2020
The tweet is the first update fans have received since October 2019, when the Starbreeze noted in a corporate report that the game is expected to be released sometime in 2022 to 2023.
Starbreeze previously said that Payday 3 was already in production years ago. In 2017, studio CEO Bo Andersson Klint said, “It is with great satisfaction that we also can announce that Payday 3 production is officially initiated and at a full design stage.” But Klint stressed patience, “It will be done when it’s done. … You simply don’t rush Payday 3.”
The previous game in the series, Payday 2, was initially released in 2013 on PlayStation 3, Windows PC, and Xbox 360. The game has since been ported to Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the most recent version, for Nintendo Switch, arriving in February 2018.
In December 2018, Starbreeze Studios filed for restructuring amid a financial downturn for the company. In its press release on Friday, Starbreeze said, “Reconstruction work is continuing and the company intends to present a reconstruction plan shortly.” Starbreeze also notes that its financial plan is “not a forecast, but merely a cash flow estimate to enable creditors to form an opinion about the future repayment ability of Starbreeze.”