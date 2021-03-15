‘Avatar’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to become the highest grossing film again

Avatar has reclaimed its spot beating Avengers: Endgame. This week, Disney re-released the 20th Century Studios film Avatar in China, grossing an estimated RMB 80mn ($12.3 mn) over two days, which have resulted in the film once again taking the crown as the highest-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame had previously held the title with a $2.797 billion global box office, with a re-release and had knocked Avatar off the top spot. Avatar has now claimed its throne with a worldwide box office of $2.802 billion.

Marvel Studios took to Twitter to congratulate the Avatar team on the development. Ultimately, it’s Disney who has the last laugh since they are both franchises owned by the House of Mouse.

Disney has three more Avatar movies slated to release in the next few years and also have a huge beautiful themed area at their Animal Kingdom theme park in Walt Disney World.

Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na’vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar pic.twitter.com/WlMWRcL15y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 13, 2021

Of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, Disney is the studio behind eight of them, which include Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Lion King and Frozen 2, all of which are available on Disney+. Disney also has the international distribution rights to “Titanic”, which is also available on Disney+ some countries.

Both Avatar and Avengers: Endgame are available to watch now on Disney+ Hotstar in India.