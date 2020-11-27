ATF Online+ announces full event line-up

It’s that time of the year as Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) 2020 returns with a power-packed schedule and segments for the online audience. The virtual event is going to be held from 1 to 4 December 2020.

Named ATF Online+, the official event lineup has been revealed. Charging into 2021 and into the realm of content connectivity, commerce and beyond, the programme line-up will see industry leaders discuss and provide insights on a range of topics from digital transformation to partnership announcements and an exclusive look at how China’s Film and TV Industry has developed in 2020 with a 2021 forecast.

Leading the line-up are key Asian brands at the forefront of digital innovation and adoption. True Digital Group president Dr Michael Gryseels from Thailand, ZEE5 chief business officer Archana Anand will expound on the significance of sustainable models and investments in the digital economy. While industry heavyweights such as WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks who are also doubling down on digital transformation efforts will be sharing strategies for manoeuvring the challenges in the year ahead.

At the forefront of partnerships in the new world, a panel discussion will see the Singapore Tourism Board, Studio Dragon and iQIYI come together to provide insights and share more about their latest partnership to promote the Destination Singapore story. Studio Dragon is best known for the popular drama series Crash Landing on You, while NASDAQ-listed iQIYI is a streaming giant from China, with over 500 million monthly active users (MAUs).

ATF group project director Yeow Hui Leng commented, “Digital convergence and COVID-19 have changed the way content is consumed, and they have also inspired new ways of collaborating and story-telling. This 21st edition of ATF underlines its coming of age in a new era and we look forward to facilitating conversations and connections, as we head into 2021.”

Grooming and discovering talents through in development programme

ATF has always been about providing talents, creators, and producers with a platform to launch their ideas further for development. This year, the intention is to offer an accelerated approach to content discovery and development regionally and globally through the ATF In Development program.

The In Development component comprises its pitches and Speed Dating Program for co-production and commissioning. Producers and creators alike will be given the opportunity to pitch their projects to key decision-makers who include commissioning editors, distributors, co-producers, investors, and talent agencies.

Following are the commissioners taking part:

Justin Deimen of 108 Media (Animation / Format / Drama)

Agathe Vinson of Film Development Council of the Philippines and Mil Alcain of Film Philippines Incentives (Animation / Format / Drama / All Genres)

Chelsea Yang of Hunan TV (Format)

Chenfei Zhu of IQIYI (Animation)

Janet Zhang and Lulu Zhao of IQIYI Kids & Family (Animation)

Brenda Bisner of Kidoodle.tv (Animation)

Jesslyn Wong and Doreen Neo of MediaCorp (Drama)

Ray Wang and Cici Zheng of Reesee Entertainment (Animation)

Qing Fan of Tencent Video (Animation)

Richard Rowe of WildBrain (Animation)

Danna Stern, Tal Amram and Maya Biton of Yes Studios (Drama)

The pitches have proven to be an effective platform to spot ideas and nurture young talents from the Asian region. The ATF Formats Pitch calls for new and exciting originals from unscripted (non-fiction) entertainment formats. Lending a critical eye to the judging panel this year are industry heavyweights from 108 Media, Nippon TV, ITV studios, MongolTV and The Format People.

The ATF Animation Pitch calls for the most original, creative animated programs with edutainment value for the children in our lives within Asia. This year, experts from Kidoodle.tv, Toonz Animation India, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks and WEKIDS are part of the judging panel that will decide the winner.

Riki Group International business development and distribution VP and winner of ATF Animation Pitch 2019 Diana Yurinova said, “The competition was tough, but we are so grateful that the experts recognised the potential for Weatherville and our network of other Southeast Asian creatives and developers have grown exponentially. With that, the potential to take the show to the markets have increased as well.”

The Chinese Pitch, which calls for original innovations in movie or drama formats that appeals to Chinese-speaking territories, is currently going through the judging process.

Winners of the pitches will be announced at ATF. ATF Online+’s on demand will be available till 28 February 2021. ATF Online+ is part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF).