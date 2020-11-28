BBC One reveals animated Christmas idents ft. The Gruffalo and Zog

The Gruffalo’s Child

Magic Light Pictures, the multi-Oscar-nominated production company, has been providing festive family treats to BBC audiences for more than a decade. This year, the production company produced characters from Julia Donaldson’s much-loved books, illustrated by Axel Scheffler for BBC One’s Christmas idents, alongside the BBC One premiere of Zog and the Flying Doctors.

This exclusive festive collaboration will feature idents of Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, the unlikely flying doctor team, enjoying festive adventures. Alongside these, there is a tender moment between The Gruffalo and his daughter, The Gruffalo’s Child, as they go back to the snow-covered clearing at the edge of the deep dark wood and dress their magical Christmas tree. The idents will feature day and night segments including a decorated tree, twinkling lights and seasonal charm, to capture the warmth and glow of Christmas time.

The idents will be unveiled live on BBC One on 29 November, after Strictly Come Dancing: The Results.

Zog and the Flying Doctors

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore says, “Magic Light Pictures has exclusively created a set of unique animated idents, especially for BBC One this Christmas featuring Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s wonderful characters, that I hope will make everyone smile and bring a big dose of festive cheer and togetherness at the end of a tough year.”

Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope adds, “We love partnering with BBC One and this project was conceived from a conversation between us last year. An earlier ident Magic Light produced with The Gruffalo’s Child in 2011 had proved a real hit and we were both excited to revisit the opportunity. It’s particularly wonderful to have created these extra animations this Christmas and we’re delighted to share them with BBC audiences.”

The idents are produced by Barney Goodland with executive producer Martin Pope for Magic Light Pictures, with key creative partners from the animated specials, including animators from previous films and the enchanting musical score from René Aubry. Animation services were provided by London studio Red Knuckles.

Zog and the Flying Doctors, starring Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon will sit prominently in the BBC and BBC iPlayer schedule alongside other festive favourites and exclusive new offerings.