Reply enters into esports in collaboration with Totem esports

Reply announced its entry into esports in collaboration with Totem esports, a project born in 2019 that spent the year battling its way through the most competitive titles of the main ESL circuits, which for the 2021 season will be renamed Reply Totem esports.

Reply CTO Filippo Rizzante commented: “The esports sector shares values underpinning Reply’s corporate culture. With Reply Totem esports we are pursuing a journey, which we are sure will further support the growth of the sector. Moreover, we are proud to support young people who have decided to turn their passion for video games and technology into a profession and we hope that their talent and successes will be an inspiration for all enthusiasts who share the same ideals.”

The Reply Totem esports team, thanks to the experience gained by its young talents at the national and international level, will compete in the next season in the ESL EVC circuits on the mobile titles including Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and on a series of other titles, ranging from sports such as FIFA to FPS and strategic cards.

Reply’s entry into esports is part of a wider range of initiatives aimed at supporting young technology enthusiasts. With this collaboration, Reply, which already operates in the gaming sector with Game Studio and B2B initiatives, enters a market in continuous growth, that symbolises the impact of digitalisation in all sectors.