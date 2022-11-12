Voice cast of Netflix and Bioware’s animated series ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ revealed

In December BioWare and Netflix will debut Dragon Age: Absolution, an animated series based on the fantasy RPG video game series Dragon Age and will follow the tale of a new cast of characters dealing with the repercussions of a heist gone wrong.

More information about the plot, characters and cast led by Kimberly Brooks as Miriam, Matthew Mercer as Fairbanks, Ashly Burch as Qwydion, and Phil Lamarr as Roland was released in the recent trailer by Netflix. The official description of Dragon Age: Absolution reads: When a heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter goes south, an elven mercenary named Miriam is forced into a desperate fight for survival. Now, to save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to confront the tragic past she’s spent a lifetime trying to escape.

The next instalment of the Dragon Age game franchise, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is currently being developed by BioWare. It has published concept art for the game as well as a brief video teaser since it first unveiled the fourth major Dragon Age game in 2018. According to reports, Dreadwolf is a single-player game.

As for Dragon Age: Absolution, six 30-minute episodes will be available on Netflix from 9 December.