Nickelodeon plans an array of events and shows for this Children’s Day 

On Children’s Day 2022, Nickelodeon unveiled detailed plans which include an interesting lineup of shows, social and digital initiatives, influencer engagement, partnerships, mall engagements and on-ground activities. The kids’ entertainment franchise launched its campaign #NickChildrensDayFUNda, that encourages kids to express their feelings and unique ‘fun-da’ about life.

They successfully onboarded the brand Nourish as associate sponsor of the children’s day campaign. Crafted with Nicktoons like Chikoo, Bunty, Happy and Pinaki, #NickelodeonChildrensDayFUNda brings to life this campaign urging kids to express themselves.

Nickelodeon has launched a dedicated microsite to encourage kids to share their wants and thoughts. Giving them a voice, Nickelodeon will select some of the best entries and will air them on the channels on 14 and 15 November. Kids can also engage with their favourite toons with specially curated games on the microsite.

“At Nickelodeon, we have always encouraged kids to express themselves. It is with this belief that we engage with kids beyond screens and dial up the connect with our young audiences and their parents through meaningful campaigns and initiatives. Our Children’s Day campaign puts the power back in the hands of kids and encourages them to voice their FUNDA of wants and needs, however big or small. We wish kids all over the country a very Happy Children’s Day and urge them to keep their free spirit intact,” said Viacom18 head of marketing Kids TV Network Sonali Bhattacharya.

In addition to the special promos with Chikoo, Bunty, Happy and Pinaki that will air across the Nickelodeon franchise, the campaign is being amplified through a host of social and digital initiatives, influencer engagement, partnerships, mall engagements and on-ground activities. To offer sweet treats for its young viewers, Nickelodeon has partnered with food brands like My Froyoland and Hangout Cakes & More.

Kids can order these special treats via food delivery platforms, Swiggy and Zomato. In association with JW Marriott, Mumbai, Nickelodeon is also hosting a special Nicktastic brunch on 14 November. This brunch is specially curated around the kids’ favourite Nicktoons with customisations ranging from food to restaurant décor and culminating with a Happy and Pinaki special meet and greet with the kids at the hotel.

Adding to the Children’s Day celebrations, Nickelodeon held the television premiere of its new film Motu Patlu & The Terror of Giant Beasts on 13 November at 11:30 am. Set in Furfuri Nagar, this action-packed film showcased Motu and Patlu taking on the giant beast. Kickstarting at 7:00 am on 14 November, Nickelodeon also announced Nick Ka Fun-day to offer an entertainment-filled day with special episodes of Zig and Sharko, Motu Patlu, and Chikoo Aur Bunty.

In addition to this, a Motu Patlu movie festival is also planned for 15 to 18 November at 4:30 pm.