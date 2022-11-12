First of three animated feature films based on ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ series to release in 2025

An official release date is announced for the first of three animated movies based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The first instalment will hit theatres in just under three years after spending nearly two years in development. The renowned Nickelodeon series’ creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, inked a contract with newly launched Avatar Studios in 2021 to expand the Avatar franchise, starting with three animated movies.

As reported by Variety, the first untitled project will hit the theatres on 10 October 2025. The first part will centre on Avatar Aang and his companions from the original series, in which Aang, Sokka, Katara, Zuko, and Toph battled the oppressive Fire Lord Ozai in an effort to bring the world together and put an end to the hundred year war.

Although the company reiterates that it will be an Aang Avatar movie, no new plotline information is provided. Lauren Montgomery, an Avatar: The Last Airbender veteran, will direct, and Konietzko, DiMartino, and Eric Coleman will produce.

The forthcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender projects might look significantly different, despite the fact that the original show was praised for its animation design when it first debuted. The theatrical release schedule of Avatar Studios in 2021 was referred to as a series of CG films by Nickelodeon president and CEO and Paramount+ kids and family CCO Brian Robbins. This will be signalled as a substantial change from the hand-drawn 2D animation of the initial 2005–08 series.