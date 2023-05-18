Entertainment super app MX Player recently partnered with Vserv AudiencePro to enhance its audience stack and provide advertisers with richer audience segments and an evolved marketing solution. This partnership will unlock new audiences and find innovative ways to retain existing customers.

“The combination of quality reach and scale, sharper audience segmentation, and cutting-edge data-driven solutions presents a compelling proposition for brands. MX Player & Vserv AudiencePro partnership brings this unique combination to the forefront thereby opening new avenues for brands to unlock new audiences or do smarter remarketing,” said Vserv AudiencePro VP Saurabh Khanna.

“As one of the largest content platforms in the market, we are at the forefront of innovation and are constantly looking for ways to improve our offerings for advertisers,” an MX Player spokesperson said. “AudiencePro platform has established credibility in delivering quality segmentation to a range of brands. Our integration and partnership with them empowers us to offer more comprehensive audience segments and offer advertisers an evolved marketing solution that leverages data for deeper audience insights.”

This partnership presents two new avenues for advertisers to unlock the potential of MX Player:

Brands can now choose from 700+ deeper deterministic segments from AudiencePro like grocery shoppers, credit score, modern trade offline shoppers, travel transactors & many more for sharper reach to unlock new audiences with frequency campaigns on MX Player. AudiencePro segments have delivered higher performance metrics on video campaigns for a variety of brands like Nykaa, Coke, Bajaj Haircare, Dettol, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, ID Fresh, etc across many platforms. Brands across diverse sectors like FMCG, BFSI, Fintech, Retail, OEM, etc. can now leverage the power of content and core target audience with the massive scale of MX Player with AudiencePro segments.

Leveraging AudiencePro Insights, MX Player will now be able to offer brands with 1P data deeper insights into content consumption and 700+ transacting behaviour points of their consumers. This will bring unique insights to the forefront and help brands construct smarter creatives to make their remarketing campaigns more personalised on MX Player. Eg. MX Player content insights like Night Owls Segment + AudiencePro Food and Grocery buyer segments + 1P Segments of the Advertiser will now allow a QSR brand to run smarter segmented campaigns on MX Player with highly relevant creatives.

Similarly, for D2C brands seeking sharper segmentation, the partnership creates a secure, cost-effective way to invest in brand building. With this partnership, the brand’s requirement of secured activation of 1P segments remains front and centre. The AudiencePro DCR (Data Clean Room) enables MX Player to onboard advertisers hashed/encrypted 1P segments in a neutral and secured environment, providing complete transparency and an audit trail for brands.