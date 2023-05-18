As part of the Netflix Family summer lineup, the streaming giant will debut the first animated feature film based on the popular Miraculous series with Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie on 28 July. More fun shows join the summer slate with Supa Team 4, Nimona (movie), Sonic Prime (series) and so on.

Based on the Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug Cat Noir series created by Thomas Astruc & Nathanael Bronn, the film is being directed by Jeremy Zag. He is also responsible for the original screenplay alongside Bettina López Mendoza.

Aton Soumache, Jeremy Zag, Daisy Shang serve as the producers. Emmanuel Jacomet, Michael Gracey, Tyler Thompson, Alexis Vonarb, Jean-Bernard Marinot, Cynthia Zouari, Thierry Pasquet and Ben Li are on board as executive producers. The cast of the movie includes Cristina Vee Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook and Keith Silverstein.

The official synopsis reads: The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city.

Also, Nimona, an epic tale full of fantasy and heart is coming in June. The story by Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor, Pamela Ribon, Marc Haimes, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Keith Bunin will be directed by Nick Bruno & Troy Quane.

Based on the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, Nimona (movie) will have Karen Ryan, p.g.a; Julie Zackary, p.g.a.; Roy Lee as producers. Megan Ellison, Robert L. Baird, Andrew Millstein, John Powers Middleton serve as executive producers. The cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, RuPaul Charles, Indya Moore, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman.

Further, the series Sonic Prime will hit Netflix on 13 July. The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!

Netflix’s first original animated series from Africa, Supa Team 4, about four teen girls who happen to be undercover superheroes living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka on 20 July.

Synopsis: Four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to saving the world… even if it’s on a budget. In their journey from school girls tackling homework to undercover superheroes fending off supervillains, they’re transformed from a motley crew of friends into Supa Team 4!

NIMONA

Created and co-executive produced by Malenga Mulendema, the upcoming series is being executive produced by Anthony Silverston, Mike Buckland, Tom van Waveren, Edward Galton and Amy Keating Rogers. Ciara Breslin, Cake Entertainment and Triggerfish will produce the show, while Superprod looks after the animation.

The cast includes Zowa Ngwira, Namisa Mdlalose, Kimani Arthur, Nancy Sekhokoane, Pamela Nomvete, John MacMillan.

The Monkey King (movie) arrives on Netflix on 18 August. The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centred attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

The cast includes Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie and BD Wong.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (series) will arrive on 7 August. Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse.

With an array of programs at Netflix Family summer jam on Netflix Family website, parents and caregivers can find fun and games, educational activities, and free printables for kids of all ages and stages featuring characters from their favourite films and series on Netflix.