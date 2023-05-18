Leading mobile games developer and publisher Kwalee has collaborated with popular online gaming platform CrazyGames to bring a collection of eleven highly engaging mobile games.

Kwalee will develop the games for CrazyGames, offering an enhanced gaming experience to millions of players worldwide. With this partnership, the game developer company aims to expand its reach and allow its games to reach a wider audience on the CrazyGames browser platform, known for its vast community of enthusiastic gamers.

The collection of eleven mobile games features a diverse range of gameplay experiences that cater to players of all ages and interests. Kwalee’s mobile games live on CrazyGames include Looper, Teacher Simulator and Traffic Cop 3D. Additionally, the developer has an exciting lineup of upcoming games for CrazyGames users, including Jetpack Jump, Crazy Shopping, Hunt & Seek, Airport Security, Cinema Tycoon 3D, Flip Tumbling, Oil Digging 3D and Line Up: Draw the Criminal.

Commenting on the partnership, Kwalee mobile publishing head William Cox said, “We are thrilled to partner with CrazyGames and bring our collection of eleven popular mobile games to their platform. Kwalee’s mission has always been to deliver fun and immersive gaming experiences to players worldwide, and this partnership allows us to do just that. We can’t wait for CrazyGames players to enjoy our games and dive into the worlds we’ve created.”

The integration of Kwalee’s games into the CrazyGames platform is set to take place in the coming weeks, allowing players to dive into the captivating worlds and bite-sized gameplay that the former is renowned for.