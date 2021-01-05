Hulu adds 14 more live TV channels, including Nickelodeon

A new agreement between Hulu and ViacomCBS will bring 14 new channels to Hulu’s live TV streaming service.

The multi-year deal will allow Hulu to continue carrying its current CBS channels including CBS Sports, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and CW, and current Viacom channels including premium subscriptions for Showtime while also adding 14 new channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” said ViacomCBS U.S. Networks Distribution president Ray Hopkins. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”

ViacomCBS had forged its agreement with YouTube TV earlier in 2020, which introduced the same channel lineup and had allowed the streamer to keep carrying CBS broadcast stations and the premium subscription channel showtime.

Hulu Plus Live TV is $65 a month for more than 65 channels. The addition of the new channels comes after Hulu with Live’s recent price hike which raised the monthly subscription cost from $54.99 to $64.99. ViacomCBS didn’t specify when the new channels would become available on Hulu with Live TV.