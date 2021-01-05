Microsoft taps AMD for help with Xbox Series X GPU and CPU

Microsoft now taps AMD for help with Xbox Series X GPU and CPU Production. The next-generation console, both the Xbox Series X as well as the Xbox Series S have finally been on the market ever since November. However, quite like the PS5 stock available, they are also very hard to find. There have been a lot of frustrated gamers jumping from one site to another in search of Microsoft’s new console. A number of these gamers, frustratingly, still come empty-handed.

During an appearance on a video podcast, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that the company was working hard to tackle the stock shortages.

“I get some people [asking], ‘why didn’t you build more? Why didn’t you start earlier? Why didn’t you ship them earlier?’ All of those things. It’s really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back: we’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going. I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD [asking], ‘how do we get more?’”, Spencer said in the podcast.

Spencer did not clarify the role of AMD in amplifying Xbox production. According to a TechRadar report, AMD is responsible for manufacturing GPU and CPU for both Series X and S consoles. The report added that AMD’s increased production in chips could help Microsoft making more consoles.

It is worth noting that Sony is also facing a similar issue with its PlayStation 5 consoles. “Obviously, PlayStation 5 is in very tight supply. When you look at the graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia… there’s just a lot of interest in gaming right now and console sales are just a sign of that, game sales are a sign of that and hardware is in short supply,” Spencer commented.