Apple honored with first BAFTA Children & Young People Award for ‘El Deafo’ and more

Apple TV+ revealed that they were recognized by the BAFTA Children & Young People Awards with wins for groundbreaking children’s content including the Humanitas Prize-winning El Deafo in the ‘Content for Change’ category; the Academy Award nominee Wolfwalkers for ‘Best Feature Film’; SAG Award nominee Chris O’Dowd for ‘Best Performer’ in Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth; and acclaimed children’s series Lovely Little Farm for ‘Best Pre-School Live Action program’.

These honors mark Apple’s first BAFTA Children & Young People Award wins and are the latest in a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 288 wins and 1,244 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

The BAFTA Children & Young People Awards awards are a celebration of the incredible breadth and creativity of UK and international programming for children and young people spanning film, games and television as well as the next generation of changemakers and innovators through the ‘Content for Change’ category.

Apple landed BAFTA Children & Young People Awards for:

El Deafo- Content for Change

Wolfwalkers- Feature Film

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth- Performer, Chris O’Dowd

Lovely Little Farm- Pre-School Live Action

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+. The platform offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on 1 November 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.