Disney+ will stream anime titles from Kodansha, beginning with ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc’

During the annual content showcase this year in Singapore, the Walt Disney Company announced that the company is expanding its decades-long partnership with Japanese publisher Kodansha, who produce a wide range of titles from Attack on Titan to Rent-a-Girlfriend, to co-produce and release more anime originals on their streaming platform.

As per a report in Variety, this collaboration will include licensing exclusive SVOD anime titles based on manga produced by Kodansha. These will begin with Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc that will launch exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in January 2023.

The official synopsis of Tokyo Revengers reads: Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!

With over 50 million copies in circulation, Tokyo Revengers is Kodansha’s most successful series since Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan, which is still one of the best-selling manga of all time with over 100 million copies sold.