Fan engagement startup STAN enters digital collectibles partnerships with esports superstars & S8UL co-founders Mortal, Thug and Goldy

Bengaluru-headquartered blockchain-based esports fan engagement startup STAN has announced that it has entered into strategic partnerships with three of the leading esports creators in India – Naman Mathur aka Mortal, Animesh Agarwal aka Thug, and Lokesh Jain aka Goldy. These three creators, who collectively have a follower base of more than 15 million on social platforms like Instagram and Youtube, are extremely well-known and popular amongst the gaming and esports enthusiasts’ community in India.

Also, Thug, Goldy and Mortal are the co-founders of S8UL, one of the largest esports organisations in India.

“We are delighted and proud to announce the collaborations with reputable creators like Mortal, Thug and Goldy, for creating their official digital collectibles and ushering in innovative fan engagement strategies and outcomes for their fans. As a web3 fan engagement startup that is deeply focused on bolstering the gaming and esports ecosystem of the nation, it was a no-brainer to partner with these leading creators, each of whose fan base runs in millions. With this, STAN has now joined hands with almost all the leading esports creators in India; it allows us to cover the entire ecosystem of the Indian gaming community and helps us move closer to realize our vision of empowering each fan to achieve all of their fan dreams,” said STAN co-founder & COO Nauman Mulla.

“Partnering up with STAN has given me an opportunity to feel my fan’s love for me in a more innovative way! I have always wanted to connect with my fans on a personal level and STAN has made this possible. This sublime partnership with STAN is the first step towards making sure my fans get the best experience out there,” said Naman Mathur Aka S8ul Mortal.

“I’m really happy to be a part of this invigorating experience that STAN is providing to their fans, as this gives me a chance for my fans to interact with them directly. I am very excited to see this partnership open new avenues of growth in fan engagement,” said Animesh Agarwal Aka Thug.

The key objective of the partnership between STAN and these creators is to build an ecosystem for Motal’s, Goldy’s and Thug’s fans in order to connect with them as well as to unlock new-age exciting and engaging experiences for the burgeoning fan base. It enables STAN to have the exclusive rights to create non-NFT digital collectibles of these legendary creators.

Furthermore, this is a step forward by STAN in offering other types of services and rewards with and for these creators and their fans, including but not limited to Instagram shoutouts, play-a-match, and talkshow with the creator. Besides, vis-à-vis the collaborations with Thug and Goldy, STAN users would have access to these two creators’ respective Voice Rooms (a newly-launched feature on the STAN app where a creator joins a space where he/she can interact with their fans via voice messages).

Besides being a part of S8UL, both Thug and Goldy individually are massive creators as well. Whereas, Mortal is one of the most-celebrated BGMI content creators in India currently who has represented India on many international platforms and tournaments and won many awards, titles and accolades throughout his professional esports career.

On the other hand, STAN has built a uniquely-crafted one-stop platform for the constantly growing pool of esports fans in India and the world to optimally engage, play and grow closer to their idols. The startup has already inked both NFT and non-NFT digital collectible partnerships with several leading FreeFire and BGMI athletes and creators in our country.