Airtel announces new prepaid plans offering one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions

Airtel is bundling more Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions to its customers in addition to the Rs. 401 plan, launched four months ago. The Bharti Enterprises owned telco will provide a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for its users through prepaid recharge plans of Rs. 448, Rs. 499, Rs. 599, and the Rs. 2,698.

Airtel has updated the Rs. 401 plan with 10 times additional high-speed data benefit for 28 days. With the new plan announcements, Airtel customers recharging with any of the four prepaid plans will receive one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access.

Airtel prepaid customers can activate the plan from the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app. All the five Airtel prepaid plans, including the Rs. 401 recharge plan, offer free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, which actually costs Rs. 399 a year.

The VIP subscription includes access to Disney+ Hotstar Multiples which will premiere seven Bollywood films directly on the streaming platform. Besides that, the subscription consists of Disney+ Hotstar shows, movies, kids’ content (dubbed), live sports, exclusive Hotstar Specials, latest episodes of Indian TV shows and more.

Details of the new four plans

Rs. 448 plan: In addition to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, the Airtel prepaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days.

Rs. 499 plan: Along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, this plan offers the same benefits as Rs. 448 plan, though it is specifically designed as a “first time recharge” (FTR) and is available only for new Airtel prepaid customers as their first recharge option.

Rs. 599: Airtel offers 2GB of high-speed data benefits alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days through the prepaid plan + Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Rs. 2,698 plan: This plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data per day for 365 days + Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Airtel said that the subscription will be activated automatically after a user recharges with any of the above-mentioned packs. After that, they’ll need to login to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same mobile prepaid number linked to their account or use the login link sent via SMS after the completion of the recharge.