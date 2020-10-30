The CW announces premiere dates for ‘The Flash’, ‘Batwoman’, ‘Superman & Lois’ and more

Credits: Dean Buscher/The CW

The comic book based television shows are set to return in 2021. The CW has finally announced the premiere dates for 11 of its returning series and three new ones: Walker, Superman & Lois and Canadian pickup Trickster.

COVID-related production delays forced The CW to push its traditional fall launch to 2021. Not all superhero shows will be aired simultaneously. They will be launched as and when they are ready based on staggered production start dates and length of post-production as they require elaborate special effects.

Shows like The Flash, Black Lightning, Riverdale, Batwoman, Nancy Drew will be getting the winter release. Whereas, returning dramas like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl and Supergirl, are being held for spring/summer 2021 release.

Here are the premiere dates for The CW’s new season (all times ET/PT):

Friday, 8 January

8 pm: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9 pm: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Tuesday, 12 January

8 pm: Two Sentence Horror Stories

9 pm: Trickster

Sunday, 17 January

8 pm: Batwoman

Monday, 18 January

8 pm: All-American

Wednesday, 20 January

8 pm: Riverdale

9 pm: Nancy Drew

Thursday, 21 January

8 pm: Walker

9 pm: Legacies

Sunday, 24 January

9 pm: Charmed

Monday, 8 February

9 pm: Black Lightning

Tuesday, 23 February

8 pm: The Flash

9 pm: Superman & Lois