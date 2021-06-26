Shang-Chi’s relation with his parents explored in the new trailer of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ 

Marvel Studio launched a brand new trailer of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings featuring Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young superhero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story. This is the first Marvel film featuring Asian cast as a lead character.

The movie follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi promises to be a fantastic action-packed movie. Not wanting to follow his dad’s footsteps, the trailer shows Shang-Chi’s journey with stunning visuals, and displays mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story.

The movie also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Along with Cretton, David Callaham and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

In an official statement director Destin Daniel Cretton stated, “Shang-Chi’s main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is, he has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn’t allow himself to look at all of it, the good, the bad, the light and the dark—and to own it all, he won’t be able to reach his full potential.”

Shang-Chi was first created in the 1970s by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin, debuting in Special Marvel Edition #15 in the Bronze Age of Comic Books, and starred in his own solo title until 1983.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings opens in theatres on 3 September 2021.