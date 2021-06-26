Popular plush toys’ Squishmallows will now be seen in an animated avatar in Moonbug Entertainment’s YouTube series ‘Squishville’

Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, along with Kellytoy, a subsidiary of Jazwares, announced that they are expanding the world of Squishmallows with the launch of their brand new animated YouTube series titled Squishville.

The new animated series produced by Moonbug Entertainment, an award-winning global entertainment company behind most popular IPs like CoComelon, will kick off with the launch of its first episode on 26 June with new episodes released every Saturday through October 2021.

Jazwares president Laura Zebersky said, “The launch of Squishville speaks volumes to the growth in popularity Squishmallows has had over the last year, with original animated content, fans can now engage with the Squishmallows Squad and experience their adorable, colorful personalities like never before.”

Since its launch in 2017, more than 86 million Squishmallows have been sold with the brand expecting to reach its 100 million milestone in the next couple of months.

The debut of Squishville comes at a time when the popularity of Squishmallows is at an all-time high, quickly finding homes with toy lovers and collectors of all ages and exploding into a TikTok toy sensation with more than 2.8 billion organic video views on #squishmallows (and related) video tags.

Each installment of the series follows the shenanigans of the popular Squishmallows squad: Fifi, Lola, Cam, and Winston. They take on Squishville with a few of their squishiest friends like Jeanna, Sharie, Leonard, and Hans. Whether they are playing games at Squishville Park, or just squishing around town, the possibilities are endless with each two-minute-long episode.