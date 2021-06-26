‘Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life’ animated series debuts on Disney+ on 28 July

Disney+ Hotstar Premium revealed the opening title sequence and first-look poster of its original series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life which is all set to premiere on Wednesday, 28 July 2021.

The series comprises three seven-minute stories, and each episode is filled with slapstick, laugh-out-loud cartoon comedy, wacky adventures and heartfelt storytelling.

The new animated series follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

The first episode of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life will be released on 28 July and there are 12 episodes in this series.

The Disney+ original series is produced by Marc du Pontavice and directed by Jean Cayrol at Xilam Animation. Vincent Artaud serves as the series composer.