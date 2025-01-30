New webcomic ‘Fantasy High’ to launch on Webtoon Entertainment

South Korean comics platform Webtoon Entertainment and the US-based comedy streaming platform Dropout revealed Fantasy High, a new webcomic based on the tabletop role-playing streaming series, Dimension 20. Set to debut on Webtoon Entertainment’s English-language Webtoon platform in spring 2025, Fantasy High will bring Dropout’s role-playing adventure series to comic book enthusiasts.

Fantasy High follows a group of misfit teens as they navigate the high-stakes drama of high school and the perils of a magical world. When students at their school mysteriously go missing, the ragtag group bands together to uncover a sinister plot, embarking on an unforgettable adventure filled with intrigue, humor, and heartfelt moments.

The Fantasy High webcomic is set to capture humour, drama, and heart that the web series is known for. The web comic will span across 61 episodes in its entirety.

The partnership comes on the heels of Dimension 20’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. Helmed by American actor, comedian, and Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dimension 20 blends high fantasy, hilarious live performances, and an atmosphere inspired by 80’s teen classics.

Webtoon Entertainment US head David S. Lee shared, “Just like the most compelling comic storytelling, tabletop role-playing games offer incredibly rich worlds, dynamic characters, and boundless creativity. We’re thrilled to bring Dimension 20’s magic, humor, and adventure to Webtoon, delivering immersive world-building and a visual experience fans will love.”

Webtoon Entertainment’s recent collaborations include series and projects with names like Duolingo, Discord, Ubisoft, The Try Guys, Hybe, and Atlantic Records’ artists like Hayley Kiyoko, Ava Max, Gayle, May-a, and others.