Emilia Clarke roped in for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ series

Emmy-nominated actress Emilia Clarke officially confirmed her role in the upcoming Secret Invasion series for Disney+, an adaptation of the 2008 crossover series published by Marvel Comics. She announced the news when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and with this development, another Game of Thrones actor is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The original Secret Invasion storyline involved a group of Skrulls — the green-skinned, shapeshifting aliens seen in Captain Marvel — infiltrating and eventually invading Earth by secretly transforming into and replacing many famous Marvel superheroes. The series featured crossovers from The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, Young Avengers, and Thunderbolts, though there is no confirmation regarding who or what may appear in the upcoming Disney+ series.

“I’m already scared,” Clarke said. “The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

The extreme-degree secrecy of Marvel kept Clarke from saying anything about the show’s plot or who she is set to play, or even anything other than the show’s title. The role that she’s playing is not very clear yet, but she joins the previous cast Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull named Talos, and One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir as a villain. Oscar winner Olivia Colman was also in talks for a role.

With the stunning cast boasting superlative actors, Marvel’s Secret Invasion is shaping up as one of the must-see on television. Unfortunately, Marvel fans will have to wait until 2022 to see the cast in action in the “crossover comic event series.”

Clarke will be the fourth Game of Thrones actor to join the MCU, after Peter Dinklage’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and Kit Harington and Richard Madden’s upcoming roles in The Eternals.