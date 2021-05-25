Marvel drops first official teaser of the eclectic mix of superheroes, ‘Eternals’

There’s a new family entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they come in style. We are talking about the immortal alien race, Eternals who got themselves a pretty cool and grand teaser trailer that makes us look forward to all the celestial surprises that the MCU Phase Four has in store for us.

Eternals is based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name created by writer/artist Jack Kirby, who co-created many of Marvel’s most popular characters. The movie is produced by Marvel Studios and will be the 26th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser trailer begins with the emergence of a massive spaceship near an ocean-side colony on Earth. Aboard the ship, we see Ikaris and Sersi admiring the beauty before them. As the trailer progresses, we hear Sersi saying, “We have watched, and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

The clip also confirms that the movie is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the fact that the Eternals have been in hiding since the dawn of time. Also, we get to witness a Bollywood style Indian wedding and dance scene as well. So there are chances we will get to hear a nice dance number in the movie.

Still from the teaser

Here’s the official synopsis:

Eternals feature an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. While the Deviants have hidden underground, the Eternals have lived secretly among humanity for millennia.

With Eternals, the Academy Award winning director Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) makes her debut in the MCU.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the director Chloe shared her excitement for Marvel Studios. She said, “I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there that I wanted to make a Marvel movie, and the right project came to me, I just wanted to work with that team. Again, back to world-building. It is my favourite thing. That’s why I love Star Wars. There is a world that is so rich. I wanted to enter it and see what I could do. That’s exciting to me. It’s not that different from me going to the world of rodeo cowboys and saying, My spin on that is going to be this, and it’s a collaboration. The chemistry of that, when it’s right, it could be very exciting”

The film casts includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader, Ajak Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena and Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

The MCU movie is all set for a theatrical release in November 2021.