DC announces voice cast of animated ‘Injustice’ feature

The entire voice cast for Warner Bros. animated Injustice film has been revealed. The animated feature is based on the Gods Among Us game as well as best-selling DC comic book series Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One from writer Tom Taylor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The story takes place on an alternate Earth where the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. This unnhinged Superman decides to take control of Earth for its own good, leading Batman and his allies to attempt to stop him.

The animated feature is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Injustice: Gods Among Us is a fighting video game launched in 2013 based upon the fictional universe of DC Comics. The game was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros.

The Injustice movie will star Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rick Morales, known for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion`s Revenge, is producing and Justice League Dark`s Matt Peters is directing the film from a script by Batman: Hush scribe Ernie Altbacker. Jim Krieg is also producing the film, with Sam Register executive producing it.

Injustice is expected to debut on home entertainment this fall.