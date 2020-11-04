Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Trailer is out

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, the epic Doctor Who transmedia event, is going on full throttle.



For the unversed, Doctor Who is a British science fiction television programme produced by the BBC since 1963. The programme depicts the adventures of a Time Lord called “the Doctor“, an extraterrestrial being, who is, to all appearances, human. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-travelling space ship called the TARDIS.



Titan Comics released a trailer for its part in the story. Titan’s trailer spotlights the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious graphic novel, collecting issues #1 and #2 of the Time Lord Victorious comic book that began the event.

Here’s the synopsis :-

The Tenth Doctor awakes in a timeline that is not his own, finding himself pursued, impossibly, by the entire Dalek Empire. Even more impossibly, the Daleks are losing a battle with a race who ceased to exist long ago. The Dalek Emperor needs help, and there’s only one person in the universe more terrifying than Daleks – but can the Doctor ever trust the Dalek Emperor, and be willing to save his Empire?

The comic features the most beloved Doctor, the Tenth Doctor (portrayed by David Tennant), for a story written by Jody Houser and featuring artwork by Roberta Ingranata. The story is titled Defender of the Daleks. As it is clear from the title, the story finds the Doctor in a most unusual position: coming to the aid of his greatest enemies, the Daleks.

Dr Who Franchise has regaled the masses for generations and it will be interesting to see what more is in store for us with this one.